Get in the holiday spirit at the Copley Square Tree Lighting See Copley Square lit aglow for the season.

Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of Copley Square will host the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting on November 28 at 5 p.m. The free event will include music performances, costumed guests, and light refreshments.

The family-friendly tree lighting will bring appearances by Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, plus local music ensembles. Past performers have included the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Boston Pops Esplanade Brass Ensemble, and vocalist Ackeem Hill.

The Old South Church bells toll when the tree is lit, and the rest of Copley Square will also be decked out in wreaths and red bows. Event sponsors include Boston Properties, Encore Global, and Fairmont Copley Plaza.

