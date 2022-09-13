Festivals & Expos Get spooked at Six Flags New England’s Fright Fest The amusement park’s Halloween festivities return this October. Fright Fest includes more than 200 costumed performers. Photo courtesy of Six Flags New England

Six Flags New England is bringing back its annual Fright Fest, presented by Snickers. The park will host live entertainment, haunted houses, and over 200 scary performers on weekends and select weekdays Sept. 24 through Nov. 6.

Once the sun goes down, rides and roller coasters get even scarier—and “scare zones” set up throughout the park will contain dozens of costumed performers such as witches, zombies, and other ghouls, who will be ready to give guests a fright. This year’s five themed scare zones are “Screampunk,” “CarnEvil,” “Holiday Horror,” “Slaughter Hollow,” and “Demon District.”

Fright Fest will also include five haunted houses, which require a separate Haunted Attraction Pass. Bundled tickets will included both regular park admission plus haunted house access. Special Halloween-themed live shows will entertain guests throughout the month, like “Midnight Uprising,” during which the dead “rise from the graveyard” for a dance and lighting spectacular. Guests can also expect themed food and beverage items, like the “Fanta Orange Skull-sicle.”

Note that the park says Fright Fest is recommended for guests age 13 and older. For younger visitors, who can dress up in costumes, Six Flags hosts daytime family-friendly fun with Kids Boo Fest where kids can experience a Trick-or-Treat trail in Looney Tunes Movie Town, hay maze, and street dance party featuring Halloween hits.

Guests can also find German food and beer during Oktoberfest, taking place Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. The park will serve up fare like Bratwurst, Kartoffelsuppe (German potato soup), and Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese.

Visitors can check out Six Flags New England’s detailed fall event lineup and purchase passes on the park’s website.

