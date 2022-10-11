Festivals & Expos Get spooky after hours at the Boston Children’s Museum The annual Spooktacular brings trick-or-treating, costumes, potion making, and monster mashing. Costumes are welcome during the Spooktacular at the Boston Children's Museum. Olivia Richter

While the kids love daytime visits to the Boston Children’s Museum, it’s after-hours when the spooky starts. The third annual Spooktacular returns on October 29 with a night of frightful fun for the entire family. Taking place after the museum closes for the day, this ticketed event brings together all the excitement of the season with spooky activities and programs throughout the evening. Experience activities and programs including “Little’s Pumpkin Patch” (specifically for guests under the age of three), “Pumpkin Putt-Putt,” a “Jack-o’-Lantern Jamboree,” trick-or-treating (complete with allergy options and special “boo bags” for little kids under the age of 3), and the hands-on “Potions!” Kids can run through the “Spider Web Maze” and “Zombie Lanes,” then show off their dance moves during “Boo Crew Review: Songs, Stories and Silly Fun” and monster mashing with a DJ. From cowboys and princesses to monsters and ghosts, a costume contest hands out kudos for most imaginative, spookiest, cutest, and best group costume.

Event starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

