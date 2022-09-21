Festivals & Expos Get spooky at the second annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival The free event draws thousands of costumed visitors to the Boston Common for an evening of Halloween-themed fun. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department brings the second annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival to the Common.

After its inaugural event last October, the Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival returns to the Boston Common Frog Pond this October. Last year’s event included family-friendly fun like a glow-in-the-dark playspace with swings and cornhole, a Lego building demonstration, and aerial and stilt performances by the Boston Circus Guild.

Adults and children alike are encouraged to attend the free event in costume. Other activities at last year’s festival included a Haunted Fun House Maze, a train hosted by Cabot Creamery Co-operative, a bubble demonstration by “Bubble Man” Jim Dichter, and a Day of the Dead-inspired mural open to public participation. Harvard University’s Stress & Development lab hosted games to teach about the brain and how we think, and the Massachusetts Horticultural Society and the Mass Audubon Society also hosted activities.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department typically hosts four children’s festivals per year—one for each season. The Fall-o-Ween event replaces the mid-October Pumpkin Float display on the Frog Pond, while still incorporating some of its most popular attractions, and will be hosted every October going forward.

For more detailed information on this year’s Fall-o-Ween Festival, visit boston.gov/calendar/fall-o-ween-childrens-festival-2022.

