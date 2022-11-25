Festivals & Expos Go holiday shopping at the SoWa Winter Festival The seventh annual festival costs $10 at the door and includes food, shopping, and live entertainment. Artisan vendors and food and beer trucks abound at SoWa's holiday market. Rythum Vinoben

The SoWa Winter Festival returns for its seventh year this November and December. Dozens of artists, artisans, and specialty vendors will gather to sell their wares under one roof, along with live music, food trucks, and featured cocktails from guest bartenders.

The SoWa Power Station is the festival’s hub, with vendor tents and refreshments on the first floor and live music and cocktails on the second. Vendors at this year’s festival will sell goods like handcrafted leather products, woven baskets, natural cosmetics, jewelry, candles, and specialty food items like hot sauce and honey. Featured food trucks will include Moyzilla, Bon Me, and PieSon’s Pizza.

A block up Harrison Avenue is more fun, as the SoWa Art + Design District on Thayer Street will host food and beverage trucks, a fire pit, shops like the SoWa Vintage Market, and open artist studios that visitors can browse.

The Winter Festival is held Thanksgiving weekend starting on Black Friday, along with the following two weekends from Wednesday to Sunday. Find a complete schedule and hours at sowaboston.com/sowa-winter-festival.

The festival costs $10 at the door—no advance tickets will be sold.

