Head on over to the Harvard Square Open Market

Festivals & Expos

Harvard Square Open Market

The Harvard Square Open Market is an arts and vintage market that highlights the work of over 45 artisans, designers, and vintage vendors from across New England.

It has a festive, European-style street fair environment.

Harvard Square Open Market is located on Church Street between Mass. Ave. and Brattle Street. Thus, attendees can also enjoy the dining, shopping, and entertainment options that Church Street provides.

The Church Street Parking Lot is located nearby for convenience.

The Harvard Square Open Market takes place every Sunday until October 30.

