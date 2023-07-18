Festivals & Expos Head to Revere Beach for the International Sand Sculpting Festival The festival features huge, professional sand sculptures, food vendors, and fireworks. Morgan Rudluff of California works on a sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on July 22, 2022. (Sophie Park for The Boston Globe)

Event Link https://reverebeach.com/sand-sculpting-festival/

The Annual International Sand Sculpting Festival brings live entertainment, food trucks, and, of course, world-class sand sculptors building some of the most impressive creations imaginable to Revere Beach. On Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30, the Revere Beach Partnership celebrates its 19th annual festival, and this year’s theme is “90 Years of Kong.” (The movie “King Kong” came out on March 2. 1933.)

Using sand shipped in from Hudson, N.H., some of the best sand sculptors from across the country and the world will put together larger-than-life creations made entirely of sand. The festival draws around a million visitors each year to Revere Beach, the country’s first public beach. And if you head to the beach earlier than Friday, you might catch a glimpse of the sculptors crafting their works.

Along with family-friendly activities and food vendors, the festival will also feature a fireworks display on Saturday night. Last year’s festival featured artists from as far away as Florida, Canada, Poland, and Japan, crafting life-like dinosaurs and monsters, and even a huge Mr. Monopoly.

