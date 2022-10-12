Festivals & Expos

Honor those who served at Boston’s Veterans Parade

Michael Dwyer
Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu stands with her son Cass after walking in a Veterans Day parade, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

By Ria Goveas

Veteran’s Day in the United States falls on Nov. 11, but Bostonians can honor those who served at the 2022 Boston Veterans Parade on Nov. 5.

This year’s theme is “Salute to Service,” with the intention being to honor ”the service and sacrifices of all who have served and those who continue to serve,” according to parade organizers.

The parade will begin at the  Boston Public Library located on Boylston Street and march to the corner of Park and Tremont Streets at the Boston Common. 

A map of the parade route is available on the city’s website.

