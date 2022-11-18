Festivals & Expos Ice skate on the Boston Common Frog Pond this season The Boston skating rink is open November through April. The Boston Common Frog Pond. Courtesy of the Skating Club of Boston

The Boston Common Frog Pond outdoor rink, a staple of wintertime in Boston, is managed by the Skating Club of Boston and the City of Boston and opens daily at 10 a.m. between Nov. 21 through April 1.

The rink will kick off the season at a Skating Spectacular at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Olympian Ashley Wagner will headline the event, which also showcases performances from other skaters of all levels who train at the Skating Club of Boston. The Boston Common Tree Lighting follows the Skating Spectacular at 6 p.m. The Frog Pond hosts another Skating Spectacular as part of Boston’s First Night festivities on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

“Skating on the Boston Common Frog Pond is an iconic part of winter in Boston and we’re happy to have the original rink back this year,” said Doug Zeghibe, CEO and executive director of the Skating Club of Boston, in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome back Bostonians and visitors from around the country to one of the most beautiful outdoor rinks in the country.”

Established in 1634, Boston Common is the oldest city park in the country. The Frog Pond has been a winter ice skating destination for generations, and the seasonal rink was first established in 1996.

The Frog Pond schedule:

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing time. Admission price is $8 for guests who are 58 inches and over, and free for guests under 58 inches. Skates are available for rent in sizes 8T through men’s 15, and cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids. The rink also hosts skating lessons provided by the Skating Club of Boston’s Skating Academy.

