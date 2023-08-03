Festivals & Expos Increase your knowledge at the Cambridge Science Festival Check out free science programming during the last week in September. MIT's Open Space in Kendall. Courtesy of MIT Open Space

Event Link https://cambridgesciencefestival.org/

Produced by the MIT Museum, the Cambridge Science Festival returns this fall to celebrate innovations in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). From Monday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 1, festival goers will find STEAM-related activities throughout the city of Cambridge and beyond, like demonstrations, workshops, tours, debates, contests, and lectures.

The free, multi-day celebration takes place at the Kendall/MIT Open Space at 292 Main St. in Cambridge, a public park filled with greenery, seating, and art. Each day of the festival brings different activities to the Open Space — last year’s event included highlights like a robot petting zoo, a liquid nitrogen ice cream competition, food trucks, strawberry DNA extraction, and a panel on climate change at the MIT Museum.

Advertisement:

This year, on Saturday, Sept. 1, the Cambridge Science Festival partners with Boston Fashion Week for a celebration of “smart fashion,” featuring panels, workshops, and pop-up exhibits at the intersection of fashion and technology.

For more information about this year’s festival head to cambridgesciencefestival.org or follow along on Instagram @cambscifest.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events