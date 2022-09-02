Festivals & Expos Join Bar Crawl LIVE!’s Halloween Bar Crawl Strut your spooky stuff this October. Costume revelers at a previous Halloween Bar Crawl.

FOMO can be scary. Now you don’t have to worry about missing out on Boston’s largest Halloween bar crawl. Bar Crawl LIVE! has ramped up its annual celebration with four opportunities to don your coolest, scariest, or sexiest costume and meet up for a night of spooks, snacks, and drink specials. Pick and choose your date — go to one or all: October 22 from 3 to 11 p.m., October 28 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., October 29 from 3 to 11 p.m., or Halloween night from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

With an initial meeting spot of Howl at the Moon for each evening, the ticket price includes waived cover charges for at least five bars, drink and food specials, a costume contest, DJs and entertainment, and on-site staff guiding you to your next spooktacular destination. For an extra $15, you can light it up with an LED Halloween mask in your favorite color. The week of the crawl you’ll receive the digital bar list, but participating bars so far include Greatest Bar, Point Nightclub, Hong Kong, Wild Rover, and Sissy K’s.

