Festivals & Expos Kick off ski season at the Snowbound Expo Snowbound Expo takes over the Hynes Convention Center with all things slope and ski. An indoor slope for beginners is held at Snowbound Expo 2022.

With great powder comes great responsibility. Here’s your chance to get ready for the upcoming ski season at the area’s greatest premium, multi-sensory, immersive experience — Snowbound Expo. Bringing the entire industry and community together, the weekend-long event celebrates New England’s collective excitement about winter and outdoor sports through inspirational speakers, the latest gear, cutting-edge technology, apparel, and resorts all under one roof.

This year’s Snowbound highlights new activities for all ages, including a dry slope built for families and those new to skiing/snowboarding, a cross country experience interactive feature, a giant curling activation set, and aprés ski parties Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings. A huge speaker lineup is expected across two main stages, as pros and athletes including Bode Miller, Conrad Anker, Chris Davenport, Dani Reyes Acosta, Dan Egan, and Vasu Sojitra relay stories and inspiration. The younger set also gears up for great outdoor fun this year with youth organizations and ski clubs supporting diversity and inclusion on the slopes through Youth Enrichment Services, She Jumps, Share Winter, Outryders, and more. Feeling super excited for the upcoming season? Set yourself up with the market’s latest in apparel, gear, and tech at discounted show prices, or take your chances with giveaways and competitions.

The expo hours are Fri., Nov. 18, from 2 to 7 p.m., Sat., Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sun., Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

