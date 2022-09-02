Festivals & Expos Oysterfest in the Port returns to Newburyport Guests can enjoy live music while sipping brews and sucking down oysters. Trays of oysters at last year's Oysterfest in the Port in Newburyport.

Now in its second year, Oysterfest In The Port, hosted by Newburyport FISH, brings together New England oyster farms and fish vendors to highlight delicious local seafood and bring awareness to oyster farming.

“Since opening FISH, it has been a dream of mine to bring together the New England oyster community to raise awareness of New England oyster farms and fisheries,” said Fred Derr, owner of the aptly named Newburyport fish market, in a statement. The market is a prestigious four-time winner of Northshore Magazine’s “Best of North Shore” award.

Paired with live music, craft brews from Riverwalk Brewing, and wine by Grand Trunk, this event plans to be a shucking good time. Your event ticket includes entry, a dozen oysters, and access to several oyster-adjacent free tastings (hello, poke and seaweed salad), as well as add-ons like caviar tastings and additional oysters available for purchase.

New this year is the “learn-to-shuck” station with the Lady Shuckers of Maine, an oyster-centric mobile raw bar run by Jacqueline Clarke and Libby Davis. The event will partially benefit the Mass Oyster Project through donation of shucked oyster shells to assist the all-volunteer non-profit’s work strengthening the coastal environment through shell recycling.



