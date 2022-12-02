Festivals & Expos Plan your next trip at the Boston Travel & Adventure Show The two-day expo features hundreds of travel companies, various seminars, and travel celebrities. Attendees at a previous Boston Travel & Adventure Show.

The Boston Travel & Adventure Show is packing the Hynes Convention Center with two days of exciting travel-centric experiences. Visitors will discover thousands of vacation options from more than 250 top destinations, tour operators, and travel providers from around the globe, as well as meet with on-hand travel experts to help plan (and even book) their next trip. With three on-floor theaters, guests will receive up-to-date travel tips and advice during 60 travel seminars, along with the chance to meet travel celebrities such as Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy and Peter Greenberg, travel editor at CBS News. Visitors also have access to show-only travel savings, trip giveaways, and show-only deals.

Show hours are Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children 16 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

