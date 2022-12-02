Festivals & Expos Raise a glass at the Boston Wine & Food Festival Guests will enjoy three months of stately dinners, tastings, and seminars at the Boston Harbor Hotel. An opening night wine dinner at the Boston Harbor Hotel during a previous Boston Wine & Food Festival.

Oenophiles, gather ‘round and raise a glass to the return of the annual Boston Wine & Food Festival in January. The nation’s longest-running wine and food festival (going strong for 34 years) is back and will be directed by David Daniels, executive chef at Boston Harbor Hotel, Nancy Bean, longtime food and wine festival expert, and Nick Daddona, the sommelier at Boston Harbor Hotel.

The three-month long festival kicks off January 12 with a special evening featuring one of Napa’s most iconic wineries, Staglin Family Vineyard, and follows with an all-star lineup of intimate winemaker-hosted dinners, seminars, thematic receptions, and celebratory brunches at the iconic waterfront Boston Harbor Hotel.

The exciting lineup of wine dinners for 2023 will include Opus One “Impossible Pairings”; Staglin Family Vineyard; Far Niente; Battle of the Cabs – California Dreamin’; Hitchhiking through Napa with Kevin Zraly; a Wine, Dine, Divine! women’s leadership dinner; and many more. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank and the James Beard Foundation.

