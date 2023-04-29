Festivals & Expos Redefine ‘Beantown’ at this cool new food fest The inaugural Beantown Beanfest is a diverse celebration of our city’s international nickname.

Arguably, it’s another major U.S. city that has a stronger claim to the title of “Beantown,” yet this historic (some would say “dorky”) nickname has been Boston’s since the early 20th century.

A new food festival coming this summer is making Boston beans cool again: Beantown Beanfest, happening Saturday, June 24, on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, celebrates both this humble foodstuff and the modern, diverse city that Boston has become.

Featuring local vendors representing various ethnic cuisines — plus music, entertainment, bean-themed crafts, games, and activities for all ages — Beantown Beanfest is a fundraising event for the Equalizer Institute, an initiative of the New England Legal Foundation, which provides corporate legal aid to entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities.

“In many ways, beans themselves are an equalizer,” the festival planners attest, as a multipurpose source of protein that crosses and connects cultures. “Beans are affordable, accessible, healthy, come in various forms, and have longevity — in short, they’re accessible to all, just as the plans for the Equalizer Institute will make entrepreneurship accessible, affordable, and lasting for all.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to Beantown Beanfest, which has signed on The Greater Boston Food Bank as a charitable partner. Proceeds from the event will benefit the social and economic justice initiatives of the New England Legal Foundation.

Stay tuned for vendor announcements in the coming weeks — and get ready to take pride in Boston’s beans once again.

