Festivals & Expos Ride the Polar Express on Cape Cod The annual Polar Express Train Ride returns to Buzzards Bay this holiday season. The Polar Express Train Ride at Cape Cod Central Railroad in Buzzards Bay. Cape Cod Central Railroad

All aboard the Polar Express for another season of round-trip rides to “The North Pole” with the Cape Cod Central Railroad. From November 24 through December 23, families can experience the magic of the Polar Express with this immersive event, inspired by the 2004 film and the 1985 book.

During the 90-minute journey, children and their families are treated to live entertainment set to the movie’s soundtrack. Train staff serve hot chocolate and punch everyone’s golden ticket, just like in the movie. Santa and his elves come on board at “The North Pole” to greet the kids and give them the first gift of Christmas — a souvenir sleigh bell. The journey also features a reading of “The Polar Express” book written by Chris Van Allsburg, and Christmas pajamas are encouraged.

The ride starts and ends at the train station at 70 Main Street, Buzzards Bay, by the train bridge over the Cape Cod canal. Tickets are currently on sale for this year’s journeys, with matinee and evening time slots that run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between Thanksgiving and Christmas, with some weekday availability. Event organizers recommend arriving 45 minutes before your time slot to park and pick up the tickets. Tickets start at $49.

