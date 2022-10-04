Festivals & Expos Ride the Polar Express on Cape Cod Journey to the "North Pole" from Buzzards Bay this holiday season. Cape Cod Central Railroad's The Polar Express train ride. Cape Cod Central Railroad

All aboard the Polar Express this holiday season on the Cape Cod Central Railroad. The train whisks visitors away for a trip from Buzzards Bay to the “North Pole” on a 90 minute journey.

Children are encouraged to wear pajamas, just like in the movie, and climb aboard the Polar Express and head to the North Pole to meet Santa. Onboard, the waitstaff and chefs perform while the soundtrack from the movie plays, the conductor punches golden tickets for each child, and guests hear a reading of the children’s book “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg.

Staff will also treat guests to hot chocolate and snickerdoodle cookies before the train arrives at the North Pole, where Santa and his elves board the train to give each child the first gift of Christmas. The train runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with some weekday availability the week before Christmas.

While parking is free, event organizers recommend arriving 45 minutes in advance to allow time to pick up tickets and board the train, which won’t be held for late passengers. Tickets are currently on sale, with tickets for children starting at $44 and tickets for adults starting at $54.

