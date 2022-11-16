Festivals & Expos Ring in the new year with First Night Boston The annual event attracts thousands of visitors to Boston for a day of festivities. Last year's First Night Boston celebration in Copley Square. George Comeau/Boston Celebrations, Inc.

Event Link https://www.firstnightboston.org/

Boston’s annual First Night celebration will ring in 2023 with ice sculptures, fireworks, a parade, and musical performances.

Tens of thousands of guests flock to the city for the New Year’s celebration that started in 1975. This year’s schedule highlights include a puppet showcase theater in the afternoon, a parade from Copley to the Boston Common at 5:50 p.m., a figure skating spectacular at the Frog Pond at 6 p.m., and bedtime-friendly fireworks at 7 p.m. for families of small children.

Musical performers include Maddi Ryan, Sons of Levin, and The Sultans. At midnight, the countdown in Copley Square precedes a fireworks display over Boston Harbor, presented by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park.

Advertisement:

The theme of this year’s ice sculptures is “The 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.” They’ll be on display in the Copley Square fountain and around the Boston Public Library.

First Night strongly recommends visitors take public transportation to and from the festivities. Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street, and Charles Street will close certain sections to car traffic for the night. The evening is produced by Conventures event planning and sponsors include Amazon, Mass General Brigham, and Strega Entertainment Group.

The festivities start at noon on December 31, and the last musical performance finishes at 12:30 a.m. Those interested can get more information on the event’s website.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events