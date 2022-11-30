Festivals & Expos Satisfy your sweet tooth at the Chocolate Expo in Wilmington Dozens of chocolate vendors come to the Shriners Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29. Chocolate covered strawberries at a previous Chocolate Expo. Courtesy of Baum Image Group

The New York metro region’s Chocolate Expo visits Boston for the first time in January as dozens of vendors of artisan chocolate, baked goods, cheese, specialty foods, and craft beverages set up shop at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington for a day of chocolate samples and family fun.

One of the largest consumer-oriented chocolate events in the country, the Chocolate Expo also hosts events in New Jersey and on Long Island. Visitors can sample small, tasting-size portions of products as they shop. While most vendors, like chocolate makers, old-fashioned candy shops, and bakeries, sell sweets, some act as palate cleansers, like cheese vendors, wineries, and cideries.

Bought in advance online, tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under age 5. At the door, ticket prices go up to $30 for adults and $15 for kids. Priority entry is given to visitors who buy timed entry tickets online before the event. The expo also sells discounted 4 p.m. late-day special tickets for entry between 4 and 6 p.m. when the expo is winding down.

Special guests at the Wilmington expo will include actor Paris Themen (Mike TeeVee from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder), magician Peter Gross, and chef Larry Rosenberg from the Food Network.

