Festivals & Expos See millions of festive lights at the Roger Williams Holiday Light Spectacular The Providence zoo once again hosts its holiday walk-through lights exhibit. The Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Holiday Lights Spectacular. Courtesy of Roger Williams Park Zoo

You may have heard about Roger Williams Park Zoo’s annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, named one of the best Halloween events in the U.S. by Country Living. Well the zoo puts on a holiday version that’s just as spectacular, featuring 40 acres of walk-through lighting displays.

The festive holiday event returns this year from November 24 through December 31, featuring larger-than-life light displays set to holiday music. This year’s event is bigger and brighter than last year’s, featuring more than 3.5 million lights and recognizable holiday favorites like reindeer and snowmen. Santa will visit for free from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday nights.

Guests can grab a hot chocolate or an adult beverage for the 60- to 90-minute walk through the exhibit, and also roast s’mores before leaving. Visitors can buy snacks such as sugar cookies, hot dogs, chicken fingers, and fries.

The event runs nightly from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and is open rain or shine. Tickets are timed-entry and must be purchased online in advance. Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The pathway is wheelchair accessible. For more details, visit rwpzoo.org/holidaylights.

