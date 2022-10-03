Festivals & Expos See the final return of Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium Nearly 1 million holiday lights twinkle at the festive drive-through light display in Foxborough. The 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights at Gillette's Magic of Lights. Courtesy of Eric Adler / Kraft Sports + Entertainment

For the third and final year, Magic of Lights returns to Gillette Stadium this holiday season, bringing dazzling family-friendly holiday light displays in a drive-through attraction.

The display debuted in 2020 and uses the latest in CAD technology and digital animations to enliven returning displays like the 200-foot Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, Candy Cane Lane, Toyland, 12 Days of Christmas, Prehistoric Christmas with life-sized dinosaurs, and the BIGFOOT Monster Truck. New this year is a 32-foot tall animated Barbie, plus dancing displays synchronized to popular holiday songs.

“Santa Saver” presale tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. For a limited time, presale tickets are $15 per car, and guests don’t have to select an attendance date at the time of purchase. Date specific tickets go on sale later this fall, and all tickets for the event must be purchased in advance online.

The attraction runs from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Magic of Lights is closed on certain days surrounding New England Patriots home games, which, this holiday season, are Nov. 20, Dec. 1, and Dec. 24. For more details and a full schedule, visit magicoflights.com/events/foxborough.

