Festivals & Expos See ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The iconic circus comes to Boston March 28-April 7. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey brings "The Greatest Show on Earth" to Boston and Worcester. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

Event Ticket Link https://www.ticketmaster.com/ringling-bros-and-barnum-bailey-presents-tickets/artist/2962779?venueId=8886&brand=ringlingbros

The circus is coming to Boston and Worcester.

The North American tour of the iconic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show On Earth” will bring a 360-degree experience to Agganis Arena at Boston University from March 28 to April 7, 2024 and the DCU Center in Worcester from April 12-14, 2024.

A globally diverse cast of 75 performers from 18 countries will be led by Lauren Irving, Alex Stickels, and Jan Damm, who guide audiences through the interactive and immersive experience as Aria, Stix, and Nick Nack.

Expect never-before-seen stunts, such as The Triangular Highwire where performers balance on bikes and more on three 25-foot-tall wires connected in a triangular formation and The Double Wheel of Destiny, where acrobats perform back-and-forth leaps and somersaults “atop two simultaneously spinning apparatuses suspended 30 feet above the ground and moving at incredibly high speeds.”

Advertisement:

What’s more, trapeze artists will showcase high-flying skills on a Criss-Cross Trapeze, while others perform high-adrenaline extreme sports within The Ultimate Playground. The show includes musical and comedic performances as well.

The North American tour will visit more than 60 cities nationwide.

Boston shows:

Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m.; 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m.; 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 at noon and 4 p.m.

Worcester shows:

Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 at noon and 4 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 7 and preferred guests at Ringling.com can get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events