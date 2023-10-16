Festivals & Expos See ‘Winterlights’ at Trustees properties across Massachusetts The annual holiday light display is back at properties in North Andover, Canton, and Stockbridge. "Winterlights" at the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover. Trustees of Reservations

Thousands of twinkling lights will again illuminate the grounds at three Trustees of Reservations properties across Massachusetts this holiday season. “Winterlights” is back at Naumkeag in Stockbridge, the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover, and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton.

Established in 1891, the Trustees of Reservations cares for around 47,000 acres of land among 100 historic properties and places in Massachusetts. It brings its “Winterlights” holiday light display to three of its most picturesque garden properties, creating illuminated pathways full of holiday cheer that wind through each garden. It takes about an hour to walk through each “Winterlights” display.

Visitors can expect concessions like snacks and hot drinks available for purchase on site. Note that this is an outdoor event, so guests should dress accordingly. “Winterlights” opens at each property on Nov. 24 and runs Wednesdays through Sundays in the evenings. Naumkeag and the Bradley Estate close their “Winterlight” on Jan. 6, and the Stevens-Coolidge House runs through Dec. 31. All sites are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but open on Dec. 26 and New Year’s Eve.

Tickets cost between $20 and $30 for adults depending on the day, and tickets are currently on sale on the Trustees’ website. Children two years old and under enter for free. For more information, visit thetrustees.org/program/winterlights-massachusetts.

