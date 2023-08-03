Festivals & Expos Shop art at the Revere Beach Art Festival Art vendors and live art competitions take over Revere Beach on Sept. 16. The Revere Beach Art Festival returns to the beach for its sixth year. Photo by Lisa Watchmaker

Event Link https://www.reverebeachpartnership.com/events/art-festival/

The oldest public beach in America, Revere Beach is known for its annual sand sculpting competition — but that’s not the only artsy event that happens there each summer. On Sept. 16, the Revere Beach Partnership hosts its sixth annual Revere Beach Art Festival.

The free festival takes place on Revere Beach between the Markey Bridge and Wonderland Station. Art vendors selling their pieces line the beach, and guests can enjoy live music, art activities, and even a live art competition. Proceeds from last year’s festival went to scholarships for Revere High School art students pursuing a higher education in art.

For more information on this year’s Revere Beach Art Festival, visit reverebeachpartnership.com/events/art-festival.

