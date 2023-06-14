Festivals & Expos Shop collectibles and memorabilia at the Northeast Music Con The Northeast Music Con and Collectibles Extravaganza returns to Boxboro. Eventgoers meeting a comic book artist at a past Collectibles Extravaganza. Cheryl Rosen

Ready to celebrate all your pop culture fan favorites? Head to the Boxboro Regency Hotel for a three-day extravaganza featuring cosplay, video games, comic and vinyl vendors, memorabilia, vintage clothing and collectibles, and much more on June 30 through July 2. Guests can also expect celebrity appearances, photo ops, panels, live entertainment, food and drink vendors, and VIP experiences at this kid-friendly event.

This year’s convention is focused specifically on music, and panels will include interviews with musicians like Cherie Currie, (The Runaways), Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), and Richie Ramone (The Ramones). Guests can see these celebs and more, and meet their favorites. Specialized vendors will sell music memorabilia like autographs, records, instruments, amps, and posters.

Other celebrities will sign autographs and take photos all weekend, like Butch Patrick, Alicyn Packard, Keone Young, Sal Baglio, Charlie Farren, and Mach Bell. Live performers will include The Fools, Zilch (a Monkees tribute band), and ventriloquist and singer Sandy Netburn.

Tickets are currently on sale starting at $18 for one-day tickets and $40 for three-day tickets, and while you can buy them at the door, purchasing online is cheaper. Tickets include admission to the Cosplay Karaoke After Party from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Onsite parking is free, and there are plenty of rooms at the Boxboro Regency to stay the weekend.

