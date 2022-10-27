Festivals & Expos Shop CraftBoston Holiday Online Browse handmade goods from some of the country's top craft artists. Glazed Bowl with Owl by Ann Schunior, one of the artists at CraftBoston Holiday Online. Photo by Ann Schunior

Event Link https://societyofcrafts.org/

This holiday season, the Society of Arts + Crafts once again hosts CraftBoston Holiday Online, a juried exhibition and marketplace of handmade craft pieces perfect for holiday shopping. This year’s event is open online from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8.

What was formerly an in-person event at the Hynes Convention Center before the pandemic is now an almost two month-long virtual exhibit that visitors can browse online from all over the country. Items for sale include jewelry, apparel, quilts, pottery, home decor, glasswork, woodwork, and more. The event showcases some of the country’s leading craft artists.

The Society of Arts + Crafts also hosts demos, interviews, and other virtual events throughout the holiday show. Browse upcoming events during this year’s show here, and find past recorded events on YouTube. The event’s partners and sponsors include Fidelity, Boston Cultural Council, Mass Cultural Council, and Emerson College.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events