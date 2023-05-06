Festivals & Expos Shop small at the Greenway Artisan Market Makers and artisans set up shop on the Greenway every weekend through October. Visitors during a previous Greenway Artisan Market. Courtesy of the Greenway Artisan Market

The Greenway Artisan Market, an outdoor market powered by the Somerville Flea, welcomes visitors to the Greenway every Saturday from May 6 through October 31 and every Sunday from May 28 through October 8.

Dozens of local makers, artisans, craftspeople, and small business owners of all kinds set up shop on the Greenway near where State Street and Atlantic Avenue meet, selling art, jewelry, and other handmade goods.

On May 6, the first market of the season runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Greenway Food Truck Festival returns from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the festival, food trucks like Cookie Monstah, The Dining Car, Gogi on The Block, Moyzilla, Revelry, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, and more will serve up street food of all kinds at Rowes Wharf Plaza.

Visitors can also celebrate public art on May 6 during the annual reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture at Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway.

Throughout the artisan market’s season, visitors can find food trucks like Tea Station and Vaz and Mac set up on the Greenway during weekends.

