Festivals & Expos Shop the New England Craft & Specialty Food Fair With a new location but the same caliber of artisans, this three-day fair is just in time for holiday shopping season. Shoppers at a previous New England Craft & Specialty Food Fair.

Event Link https://castleberryfairs.com/26th-annual-new-england-craft-specialty-food-fair-2022/ Event Ticket Link https://castleberry-fairs.ticketleap.com/new-england-craft–specialty-food-fair-22/

Exchanging its former location at the Topsfield Fairgrounds for new digs this fall, the annual New England Craft & Specialty Food Fair returns for its 27th year. Packing the Danvers Indoor Sports arena with more than 225 of the region’s finest artisans, visitors will have a chance to view and shop thousands of American-made works, from alpaca fiber mittens to Celtic embroidery to floral arrangements to stained glass. A “food sampling” extravaganza will also be on-site, with gourmet specialty food delights such as jerky, chocolates, soup mixes, hot sauce, and more. See something you want but aren’t ready to pull the trigger on your purchase? Come back anytime all weekend — your admission price covers the entire three-day run of the fair.

Advertisement:

Tickets are available at the gate as well as online here.





Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events