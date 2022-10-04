Shop the New England Craft & Specialty Food Fair

Need weekend plans?
Exchanging its former location at the Topsfield Fairgrounds for new digs this fall, the annual New England Craft & Specialty Food Fair returns for its 27th year. Packing the Danvers Indoor Sports arena with more than 225 of the region’s finest artisans, visitors will have a chance to view and shop thousands of American-made works, from alpaca fiber mittens to Celtic embroidery to floral arrangements to stained glass. A “food sampling” extravaganza will also be on-site, with gourmet specialty food delights such as jerky, chocolates, soup mixes, hot sauce, and more. See something you want but aren’t ready to pull the trigger on your purchase? Come back anytime all weekend — your admission price covers the entire three-day run of the fair.
Tickets are available at the gate as well as online here.
