Festivals & Expos Shop the Old South Church Christmas Craft Fair The Dec. 3 fair will offer music, cookies, and handmade artisan goods. The Old South Church Christmas Craft Fair in Gordon Chapel in Boston. Nancy Taylor

Old South Church in Copley Square will host its annual Christmas craft fair on December 3. Visitors will find purveyors of pottery, knitting, ornaments, photography, fine art, jewelry, blown glass, candles, woodworking, and more at this year’s fair, taking place in the church’s Gordon Chapel. There will also be holiday music and Christmas cookies.

The Old South Church, of the United Church of Christ denomination, was founded in 1669 by dissenting Pilgrims and Puritan reformers. Some of its early members included Phillis Wheatley, Samuel Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Samuel Sewall, who wrote the first antislavery tract in the U.S. Today, the church takes a platform of social justice, emphasizing equality and inter-religious relations.

Follow along with the church’s Christmas Craft Fair on its website and Facebook page.

