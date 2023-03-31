Festivals & Expos Shop the SoWa Open Market on Sundays through October The huge open-air bazaar includes food vendors, makers, art galleries, and a farmers market. SoWa's weekly outdoor market at 500 Harrison Ave. Courtesy of SoWa Boston

The South of Washington (SoWa) district once again hosts its seasonal weekly artisan market, drawing dozens of vendors to 500 Harrison Ave. on Sundays during the warm months. This year’s market kicks off on Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The open-air joint farmer and artisan market regularly hosts more than 100 vendors each Sunday, selling fresh produce, handmade items, art, artisan goods, and products from small businesses of all kinds. Guests can also expect food and drink trucks, lawn games, and beer gardens. The outdoor market is located adjacent to Thayer Street and its rows of artist studios, galleries, and retail shops.

Find the market’s food truck schedule here. Regular highlights include Moyzilla, Paisani, Bon Me, and Lobsta Love. The market also hosts special events throughout the season, like Drag Bingo, Berklee’s Summer in the City Concert Series, and art workshops for kids.

The market is free and open to the public, while parking in the paid lot is $10 cash. The market operates rain or shine and is accessible, as are the surrounding shops and galleries.

