Festivals & Expos Sip and taste at the Provincetown Food & Wine Festival Tea dances, wine dinners, and "sip and strolls" — oh my. A wine representative fills an attendee's glass at a previous Provincetown Food & Wine Festival.

Oenophiles, gather ’round. The Provincetown Food & Wine Festival returns to the Cape’s most northern point to celebrate local chefs, the restaurants of P-town, and, of course, wine. Kickoff begins unofficially on November 2 when participating restaurants begin offering their festive festival menus through the weekend. The following day marks the official start of the festival with the Masthead Resort & Cottages’ Uncorked Opening Reception, where guests can sip on a variety of vintages and snack on local hors d’oeuvres until sunset with live music from Mike Flanagan on piano and sax and Christian McCarthy on percussion. Throughout the weekend, various locations around P-town will host trivia nights, free gallery sip and strolls, tea dances, wine dinners and tastings, and two Cava & Mimosa drag brunches.

Most events are ticketed, and free events require registration.

