Festivals & Expos Sip wine at the Boston Wine Expo The Park Plaza Hotel's Grand Ballroom will feature more than 100 wineries. Wine tastings are poured from national and international vineyards at the Boston Wine Expo.

Raise a glass to the return of the Boston Wine Expo. The much-anticipated weekend will feature more than 100 national and international wineries along with tasting classes, sessions with wine producers, and seminars with wine sommeliers.

While the event will feature the same schedule of events that oenophiles have come to expect throughout the years, 2023 moves the expo from the expanse of the World Trade Center to the Grand Ballroom at Park Plaza Hotel.

“We’re making one of Boston’s marquee annual events more of an educational experience within a more-intimate setting, while also providing better opportunities for guests to interact with wine exhibitors and other guests alike,” said Raffaele Scalzi, Boston Wine Expo show director and founder of Scalzi Hospitality Corp., in a statement.

“With the smaller, more-intimate theme this year, we focused on making this an easy to navigate event for our consumers and vendors alike,” he said.

Among the programming will be Grand Tastings on both Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., along with a VIP Tasting on both days from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for extra one-on-one time with the wineries. VIPs will also receive a gift bag with special offerings from sponsors, wineries, and restaurants near the Park Plaza for post-event dining options.

