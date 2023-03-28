Festivals & Expos Story land to host four adults-only nights this summer during ‘Nostalgia Nights’ The New Hampshire park will offer rides, live music, food, and more. The Roar-O-Saurus, a dinosaur-themed wooden roller coaster at Story Land in Glen, N.H.

Since the ’50s, a trip to the White Mountains of New Hampshire wouldn’t be complete without a trip to Story Land, kids in tow. Although the theme park is geared toward younger kids and tweens thanks to its nursery rhyme-centric attractions, one of its most popular events is actually children free.

“Nostalgia Nights” is returning in 2023. During these evening play times, you (the adult) have access to all of the rides, live shows and interactive play areas — all without the pleasure of the company of your kids.



Leave the younger set at home and indulge in treasured kiddie snacks like cotton candy, popcorn, and ice cream cones along with a few adult beverages (their popular slushies are returning for the season) during these adults-only nights. Enjoy rides, a line-up of live music from 7 to 10 p.m., shows and roaming performances for an adults-only audience, and photo opps galore. Adults can take photos with Freddy the Fire Truck and original Antique Car and Voyage to the Moon vehicles, as well as Cinderella in her Castle, Miss Muffet’s Tuffet, Humpty’s Wall, and more.



This year’s “Nostalgia Nights” will take place on June 24, July 8, July 22 and August 5, and tickets go on sale on March 30.

