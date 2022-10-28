Festivals & Expos Stroll through the Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo The Providence zoo will host a holiday version of its famed Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular this year. More than 3 million bulbs will light up Roger Williams Park Zoo for the Holiday Lights Spectacular. Courtesy of Roger Williams Park Zoo

On the heels of its annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, recently named one of the best Halloween events in the country, the Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts another walkthrough — its Holiday Lights Spectacular. The trail features 40 acres of huge lighting displays set to holiday music, and is open nightly from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas.

The event runs rain or shine, and guests are encouraged to bundle up and stay warm by grabbing a hot chocolate or adult beverage. The zoo will also have a fire pit where guests can roast s’mores, and food like hot dogs, burgers, and chicken tenders available for purchase.

The entire exhibit walkthrough takes an estimated 60 to 90 minutes, and is open nightly from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Santa visits on select Thursday nights will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22.

All tickets must be purchased online ahead of time for a timed entry slot. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for children—children age 12 months and under are free. For more information, visit rwpzoo.org/holidaylights/.

