Festivals & Expos The Boston Arts Festival celebrates 20 years A weekend dedicated to local creativity takes over Christopher Columbus Park in September. A collage by Ariel Kessler from the 2022 Boston Arts Festival.

The Boston Arts Festival returns for its 20th year as one of the biggest summer events dedicated to the local arts.

Holding court at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10, the event brings together more than 50,000 visitors to enjoy visual and performing arts from local creatives. Artists and craftspeople share a wide variety of art and high-end work, including paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, sculptures, and more.

Affectionately dubbed (ähts), the festival originally began in 2003 by Mayor Thomas M. Menino and the City of Boston’s Office of Arts, Tourism and Special Events with the mission of promoting the fall’s Open Studios in Boston’s neighborhoods. Now run by the organizers of the Beacon Hill Art Walk and Artists Crossing Gallery, the event remains as the launch of the season and features more than 70 juried local visual artists, craftspeople, and local musicians performing on the Waterfront Stage throughout the day.

Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged, and dogs are enthusiastically welcomed.

Admission is free and takes place rain or shine.

