Festivals & Expos The Boston International Kids Film Festival celebrates its 10th year The three-day event in Watertown showcases films for kids, by kids, and about kids. “Hello World,” directed by Hei Verden, will be part of the festival.

Event Link https://bikff.org/ Event Ticket Link https://bikff.org/

The Boston International Kids Film Festival (BIKFF) returns for its 10th annual weekend dedicated to films for kids, by kids, and about kids. Featuring workshops, panel discussions, and nearly 80 films from a dozen different countries, the celebrated kid-centric movie event will run Nov. 18-20 at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown.

Local ties are strong during this year’s festival, with a feature documentary chronicling a female debate team from Newton as they struggle to find their voices in the male-dominated high school activity, along with two additional features including a story of four young friends and their struggles growing up queer and a fictional film about ballet starring a local Boston dancer. In addition to regular screenings in two theaters at the Mosesian, the festival will also offer panel discussions for professional filmmakers and acting and stop motion animation filmmaking workshops for younger artists, as well as films made by students participating in another program of Filmmakers Collaborative, FC Academy — an after-school and summer vacation filmmaking program that introduces kids to the latest technology and filmmaking techniques.

Advertisement:

A true all-ages experience, even young audience members have their own on-screen moments with animated shorts for children 10 and under and short films appropriate for middle school-aged and beyond.

All screenings are open to the public and tickets can be purchased at bikff.org. Festival passes begin at $55 and include complete access to all showings and activity sessions.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events