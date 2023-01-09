Festivals & Expos The Boston Science Fiction Marathon & Festival returns Where else can you binge a solid 24 hours of sci-fi cinema other than at America's longest running genre festival? Boston SciFi Festival supporters Diane Weaver and George and Brad Takei.

Event Link https://www.bostonscifi.com/festival Event Ticket Link https://www.bostonscifi.com/store?category=Tickets

Sci-Fi lovers, prepare yourself for an out-of-this-world cinematic experience. The 48th annual Boston Science Fiction Marathon & Festival returns to Somerville Theatre as the longest running genre festival in the U.S.



Held every February, this year’s SF48 will be a hybrid event of live and virtual programming taking place Feb. 15-20, and will consist of 30 features, 75 shorts, 10 workshops/panels and, of course, parties. It all ends with a cinematic overload called The Marathon, a 24-hour non-stop binge view of classic, not-so-classic, and downright schlocky films.

Guests can expect events such as The Fabricator Panel, where Hollywood professionals from “The Mandolorian,” “Star Trek: Picard,” and more offer insight into how they make what they make.

Visitors can buy tickets to a single program or purchase an all-access pass, which grants admission into all features, shorts, panels, parties, and more.

Highlights from this year’s festival:

“Doctor Who Am I“: Co-directors Mathew Jacobs and Vanessa Yuille will be in attendance for the opening night film, a documentary screening that celebrates one of the sci-fi OGs through the story of an infamous “Doctor Who“ screenwriter who is reluctantly dragged into the American Whoniverse.



The Time Traveler’s Ball: This cosplay event celebrates the 60th anniversary of “Doctor Who” and is held on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom.

Isaac Asimov’s Robots: Using Asimov’s science fiction novel “Caves of Steel,” and with his blessings, a VHS mystery home game was born in 1988. The updated and live interactive game will be played by a dozen teams on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. with host Perry Persoff (UMB jock and Boston SciFi team member).



The Marathon: Culminating the festival, America’s longest running binge view begins a straight 24 hours of cinematic excess in the confines of Somerville Theatre’s vintage 1914 main auditorium on Feb. 19 at noon.



