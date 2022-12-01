The L Street Brownies take their annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge

Need weekend plans?
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
On New Year’s Day morning, hundreds of L Street Brownies (and those who dare to join them) rush into the icy waters of the Boston Harbor for their annual polar plunge. A tradition in Southie since 1904, revelers taking the plunge brave the elements on Carson Beach wearing everything from traditional bathing suits to tutus to viking helmets to full-on Santa suits. Some even add a charitable element by raising money with their chilly dip.
Founded in 1902 and the country’s second oldest cold water swimming club, The L Street Brownies began at the L Street Bathhouse, where South Boston’s immigrants who lived in tenements without plumbing once bathed. Today’s bathhouse is the Boston Center for Youth & Families Curley Community Center, which is currently closed for renovations with a projected reopening date of fall 2023.
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.