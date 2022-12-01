Festivals & Expos The L Street Brownies take their annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge It has been a tradition in Southie since 1904. Hundreds of revelers rush into the frigid water of Dorchester Bay during a previous plunge.

On New Year’s Day morning, hundreds of L Street Brownies (and those who dare to join them) rush into the icy waters of the Boston Harbor for their annual polar plunge. A tradition in Southie since 1904, revelers taking the plunge brave the elements on Carson Beach wearing everything from traditional bathing suits to tutus to viking helmets to full-on Santa suits. Some even add a charitable element by raising money with their chilly dip.

Founded in 1902 and the country’s second oldest cold water swimming club, The L Street Brownies began at the L Street Bathhouse, where South Boston’s immigrants who lived in tenements without plumbing once bathed. Today’s bathhouse is the Boston Center for Youth & Families Curley Community Center, which is currently closed for renovations with a projected reopening date of fall 2023.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events