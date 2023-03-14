Festivals & Expos The Massachusetts Craft Brewers Festival takes over the Cyclorama More than 40 local breweries will be on tap. Brewery reps pour out samples for attendees at last year’s festival.

The Massachusetts Craft Brewers Festival, formerly known as Power Beer Fest, returns to the Cyclorama at Boston Center for the Arts with even more local breweries on April 29.

Once guests decide the best time slot to attend (1 to 4:30 p.m. or 6 to 9:30 p.m.), the pours are drawn from more than 40 Massachusetts craft breweries — Amherst Brewing to Vanished Valley Brewing, and every Bearmoose, Castle Island, and Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in between, just to name a few. Unlike other years, seltzer and cider lovers will also have a chance to sip their favorite offerings alongside the IPAs, stouts, ales, and lagers.

While a list of food vendors is still being finalized, outside snacks and pretzel necklaces are welcome, and a water station awaits your empty water bottle (or bring your own sealed water bottles) so you can stay hydrated.

The $55 ticket price includes unlimited beer samples from all the vendors, while designated drivers/non-drinkers can also attend the festival for $10. Ticket proceeds from the Massachusetts Craft Brewers Festival support the Mass Brewers Guild, the state’s nonprofit organization that works to protect and promote the interests of craft brewers across the Commonwealth.

A full list of the breweries and food vendors, along with a site map, will be posted closer to the date.

