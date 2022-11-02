Festivals & Expos The Trustees of Reservations celebrates the season with ‘Winterlights’ The state's largest preservation and conservation nonprofit hosts holiday light displays at three of its gardens. "Winterlights" at Naumkeag in Stockbridge. The Trustees of Reservations

Event Link https://thetrustees.org/program/winterlights-massachusetts/ Event Ticket Link https://thetrustees.org/program/winterlights-massachusetts/

As the nation’s first preservation and conservation nonprofit, The Trustees of Reservations’ landscapes and landmarks have a history of inspiring. And its holiday season celebration is no different. Three of the Trustees’ beautiful garden properties — Naumkeag in Stockbridge, Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover, and Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton — sparkle with thousands of shimmering, artfully designed holiday lights during the annual “Winterlights.” This delightful, fun, and safe outdoor experience is family-friendly and packed with holiday revelry, food, refreshments, and more. While visitors to Naumkeag and Bradley can look forward to the same magic they’ve enjoyed throughout the years, there’s a brand new experience at Stevens-Coolidge, as The Trustees unveils a new route, more lights and displays, and a walk through the house brimming with seasonal splendor.

Advertisement:

“Winterlights” runs Nov. 25 through Jan. 7, 2023, Wednesdays through Sundays, and is closed Dec. 24 and 25. Please arrive 15 minutes before your designated ticketed time slot.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events