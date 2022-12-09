Festivals & Expos

Visit the Harvard Square Holiday Fair

The annual holiday fair sets up shop for two weekends in December.

Boston silkscreen artist Connie Barbour at a previous Harvard Square Holiday Fair. Courtesy of Harvard Square Holiday Fair

By Natalie Gale

Since 1986, the Harvard Square Holiday Fair has brought dozens of vendors to the square from New England and beyond, selling a range of eclectic wares perfect for holiday gifts.

The juried holiday fair is free to attend and features purveyors selling items like prints, pottery, photography, candles, t-shirts, jewelry, books, knitwear, cosmetics, wooden utensils, vintage items, jams and jellies, and much more. 

Guests will also find music and community spirit at the high-energy holiday fair.

The fair relocated to 33 Dunster Street, the former location of John Harvard’s Brewery & Ale House, last year and will be located there again this year. It runs from Dec. 9-11, and again from Dec. 16-18. It’s worth noting that vendors can vary each day.

