Fitness Begin the new year outdoors with First Day Hikes across Massachusetts For the second year, Cape Cod will also host its own First Day Hikes. A winter hike at Walden Pond State Reservation. Department of Conservation and Recreation

For those whose new year goals include fresh air and exercise, plenty of free guided hikes are taking place across the state on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Massachusetts First Day Hikes program is a free guided hiking event that began in Massachusetts in 1992 and was rolled out nationwide in 2012. This year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which manages more 150 state parks, will offer First Day Hikes at 10 locations across the state.

This year’s DCR hikes, many of which include a hot chocolate social at the end, will take place at spots like Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord, Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston, and more. See a full list of DCR’s 2023 First Day Hikes.

What’s more: Cape Cod is hosting its second annual First Day Hikes Cape Cod, inspired by DCR’s program. This year’s 11 events across the region include sunrise “first light” hikes, history talks, and family activities at places like Bell’s Neck Conservation Lands in Harwich, Greenbelt Greenway in Orleans, West Dennis Beach, and more.

“We are excited to take the lead in championing the second annual First Day Hikes Cape Cod, a collaborative effort that was launched last year to encourage people to get outdoors with free guided walks and activities,” Janet Milkman, executive director of Barnstable Land Trust, said in a statement. “It is a perfect time to explore Cape Cod’s parks, trails, and natural resources and to appreciate how the efforts of the conservation community are protecting and conserving the natural places that make Cape Cod so special.”

Here’s the full list of First Day Hikes on Cape Cod.

