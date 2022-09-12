Fitness

Join Chez-Vous Roller Skating Rink for open skate nights

This takes place every Saturday till the end of October.

Chez Vous Rollerskating Rink

By Ria Goveas

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saturday-open-skate-8pm-11pm-tickets-322338341657?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Chez-Vous Roller Skating Rink, located in Dorchester, has an open skate night every Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

The open skates are open to people of all levels, from those who will be clutching the handrails to others who can glide across the rink.

The rink also has food available for purchase, including pizza, sides, sandwiches, and drinks, among other things.

Prices are admission based with skate rentals included and start at $15. 

All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

