Join these First Day Hikes across Massachusetts on Jan. 1

Families can kick off the new year with fresh air and exercise by joining a state park guided hike on Jan. 1, 2024.
The Massachusetts First Day Hikes program, a free guided hiking event, began in Massachusetts in 1992 and rolled out nationwide in 2012. This year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which manages more than 150 state parks, will offer hikes at 13 locations across the state.
“First Day Hikes brings people of all ages, backgrounds, and demographics together with a common goal of starting their year off at our state parks,” said Gov. Maura Healey in a statement. “We are proud to continue this cherished tradition that encourages communities to come together, take in fresh air, and experience the beauty of our state.”
The hikes range in length from 1 to 3 miles and many parks will serve visitors hot chocolate after the event.
The 2024 First Day Hikes schedule:
North
10 a.m. at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Meet at the Christopher P. Dunne Visitor Center for a 2-3 mile hike. Hikers will gather in the visitor center for hot chocolate and clam chowder after the hike.
10 a.m. at Middlesex Fells Reservation in Stoneham Join a 1.5- or 3-mile hike or a bike ride at this location. Guests can meet at the Botume House for the hikes and the Marjam Lot for the bike ride. After the activities, hot chocolate will be served in the Botume House.
Noon at Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord Meet at the Thoreau House Replica for a 1-mile hike, after which hot chocolate will be served in the same spot.
Noon at Blue Hills Reservation in Milton Meet at Houghton’s Pond Recreation Area at 11 a.m., where guests can choose from two guided hikes and one self-guided hike. Hot chocolate will be served after the hikes. Parking is limited.
