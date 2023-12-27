Fitness Join these First Day Hikes across Massachusetts on Jan. 1 The hikes will take place in 13 parks across the state. A winter hike at Walden Pond State Reservation. Department of Conservation and Recreation

Families can kick off the new year with fresh air and exercise by joining a state park guided hike on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Massachusetts First Day Hikes program, a free guided hiking event, began in Massachusetts in 1992 and rolled out nationwide in 2012. This year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which manages more than 150 state parks, will offer hikes at 13 locations across the state.

“First Day Hikes brings people of all ages, backgrounds, and demographics together with a common goal of starting their year off at our state parks,” said Gov. Maura Healey in a statement. “We are proud to continue this cherished tradition that encourages communities to come together, take in fresh air, and experience the beauty of our state.”

The hikes range in length from 1 to 3 miles and many parks will serve visitors hot chocolate after the event.

The 2024 First Day Hikes schedule:

North

10 a.m. at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

Meet at the Christopher P. Dunne Visitor Center for a 2-3 mile hike. Hikers will gather in the visitor center for hot chocolate and clam chowder after the hike.

Meet in the parking lot at 9 a.m. for a 3-mile hike.

Join a 1.5- or 3-mile hike or a bike ride at this location. Guests can meet at the Botume House for the hikes and the Marjam Lot for the bike ride. After the activities, hot chocolate will be served in the Botume House.

Meet at the Thoreau House Replica for a 1-mile hike, after which hot chocolate will be served in the same spot.

South

10 a.m. at Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in East Falmouth

Meet at the visitor center for a 1-mile hike, after which hot chocolate will be served in the same spot.

Meet at Houghton’s Pond Recreation Area at 11 a.m., where guests can choose from two guided hikes and one self-guided hike. Hot chocolate will be served after the hikes. Parking is limited.

Central

10 a.m. at Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park in Uxbridge

Meet at the River Bend Farm Visitor Center for registration at 9 a.m. for a 2-mile hike, followed by hot chocolate.

Meet at the Pond House for registration at 9 a.m. for a 1.5-mile hike, after which hot chocolate will be served in the same spot.

Meet at the headquarters for registration at 9 a.m. for a 1.5-mile hike, after which hot chocolate will be served in the same spot.

Meet at gate 22 on Route 140 starting at 10 a.m. for a 2-mile hike.

West

10 a.m. at Chester-Blandford State Forest in Chester

Meet at Sanderson Brook Falls Parking Lot for a 2-mile hike.

Visitors can attend an Open House, followed by a 2-mile self-guided hike and hot chocolate in the visitor center.

Meet at the Great Hall for a 3-mile hike, after which hot chocolate will be served in the visitor center.

For those on Cape Cod, the region will host its own First Day Hikes with 18 free walks, talks, and hikes taking place across the region on Jan. 1, 2024. Check out the schedule.

