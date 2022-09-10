Fitness This event has passed. Check out other things to do instead. Medford celebrates running with a day of activities, events Run Medford

Join the city of Medford for a fun-filled weekend full of community and running.

The events include:

A 5K and 8K course

Kids fun runs

A high school mile

A Mayor’s celebrity mile

A speaker series

A fitness expo

The race is the latest event created by Boston Marathon race director and Medford native Dave McGillivray.

McGillivray’s goal is to create a community-focused event that will have a significant positive impact on the City of Medford, its businesses, residents, non-profits, students, athletes and people in need for years to come.

Each participant will receive a finisher’s medal, t-shirt, and, for those over 21 years old, two drink tickets for the post-race beer garden.

All are welcome to attend Saturday’s health and fitness expo and speaker series free of charge.

Advertisement:

This listing is a Boston.com Community Submission.

See More Events