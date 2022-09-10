- This event has passed. Check out other things to do instead.
Medford celebrates running with a day of activities, events
Join the city of Medford for a fun-filled weekend full of community and running.
The events include:
- A 5K and 8K course
- Kids fun runs
- A high school mile
- A Mayor’s celebrity mile
- A speaker series
- A fitness expo
The race is the latest event created by Boston Marathon race director and Medford native Dave McGillivray.
McGillivray’s goal is to create a community-focused event that will have a significant positive impact on the City of Medford, its businesses, residents, non-profits, students, athletes and people in need for years to come.
Each participant will receive a finisher’s medal, t-shirt, and, for those over 21 years old, two drink tickets for the post-race beer garden.
All are welcome to attend Saturday’s health and fitness expo and speaker series free of charge.
This listing is a Boston.com Community Submission.