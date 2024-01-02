Fitness Visit national parks for free on these 6 days in 2024 The National Park Service will waive entrance fees. Acadia National Park in Maine. The Associated Press

Event Link https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees during special events and holidays on six days in 2024.

“National parks are America’s best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day,” wrote the National Park Service on its website. “The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee.”

While some national park sites are always free, others charge an entrance fee. New England parks where folks can save money during fee-free days include Adams National Historical Park in Quincy, where guests can tour the birthplace of John Quincy Adams; Lowell National Historical Park in Lowell, where guests can experience a working 1920s-era weave room at the Boott Cotton Mills Museum; and Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine, the location of Cadillac Mountain, the highest point along the North Atlantic seaboard.

Advertisement:

The following are the fee-free days at national park sites in 2024:

The entrance fee waiver does not include user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours, noted the National Park Service.

The cost for an America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass costs $80 and allows unlimited access to federal recreation areas and all national parks. Free and discounted passes are also available for military members, senior citizens, disabled people, and families of fourth grade students. Get more information here.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events