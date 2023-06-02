Fitness Work out for free in the Seaport this summer The Seaport Sweat fitness series returns, bringing free, top-notch classes to the Seaport Common all summer long. Participants work out at a past Seaport Sweat fitness class. Courtesy of Seaport by WS Development

Event Link https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/seaport-sweat/ Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/o/boston-seaport-11069729460

The Seaport neighborhood brings back its Seaport Sweat program this summer, tapping some of Boston’s best fitness instructors for a series of free classes. Now in its eighth season, the program is Boston’s largest free workout series.

Seaport Sweat is a series of fun, upbeat classes on the Seaport Common set to music by DJ Sprino. Classes take place Mondays through Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Find the full lineup of events here.

Weeknight classes include Sculpt that sASS with Alanna Perry (owner of Barre Groove), Athletic Conditioning with personal trainer Michael Soares, Pilates Fusion with Britney Willingham, and Power Flow with Down Under Yoga instructor Ashley Mitchell. Saturday’s weekly 10 a.m. classes change from week to week, but highlights include MetCon3 with Equinox, Strength with Lululemon, and BronCore Bootcamp with Bron Volney.

While all events are free, attendees must sign up on Eventbrite beforehand. Classes are equipment-free, but attendees are welcome to bring their own mat.

Plus: Check out other free fitness programs in Boston this summer.

