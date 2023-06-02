Fitness Work out with the Boston Park Fitness Series All summer long, find free workout classes in many of Boston’s public parks. Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series Afrobeats dance instructor Pauline Morise leads a class at Gertrude Howes Playground in Roxbury. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department once again brings its fitness series to public parks throughout the city this summer. Free and open to the public, the classes help to make fitness more accessible to all Boston residents.

Classes take place in parks in almost every neighborhood in Boston, like Brighton, Mattapan, the North End, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Charlestown, Roslindale, and the South End. They also host a different virtual workout class every day of the week, like yoga on Tuesdays and Zumba on Saturdays. You can sign up for both virtual and in-person classes online, but classes are free to all.

All classes are led by certified fitness instructors, and throughout the week you can find classes like Afrobeats cardio in Roxbury on Tuesdays, line dancing in Dorchester on Wednesdays, and chair yoga in Fenway on Thursdays. The program even includes beginner salsa on Tuesdays in the South End.

Classes are open to folks of all fitness levels, and will run until early September. Visit boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/boston-parks-fitness-series to find a complete schedule of events. Plus, check out other free fitness programs in Boston this summer.

