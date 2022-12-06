Food 25+ New Year’s Eve dinners and parties to ring in 2023 Make your plans with help from local restaurants, food halls, cocktail bars, and more. Row 34 continues its New Year's Eve tradition of offering caviar and Krug at-cost. Photo by Emily Hagan

Abe & Louie’s

Boylston Street steakhouse Abe & Louie’s is open from brunch on through 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with festive menu additions such as seared foie gras with blood orange jus, and grilled lamb loin with harissa mint pesto. Reservations are available.

Aeronaut Brewing

Ring in the new year with glitter beer and a dance party at Aeronaut Brewing Company in Somerville. The taproom has a few things going on to ring in 2023, including a party beginning at 7 p.m. with Boston pop-up Hungry Nomads and DJ Donuts. The menu includes hot honey chicken sandwiches, chili, hand-cut fries, burgers, and more. DJ Donuts hits the stage starting at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and available.

Alibi Bar & Lounge

Give yourself an alibi on New Year’s Eve at Alibi Bar & Lounge. The Liberty Hotel locale is hosting a party entitled “Out with Naughty and Nice, on to Leather and Lace,” with passed apps, a live DJ, dancing, complimentary tiaras and top hats, and a complimentary toast at midnight. Festivities begin at 9 p.m. General admission tickets and table packages begin at $75 and are available.

Atlantic Fish Co.

Open from brunch until 9 p.m., Atlantic Fish Co. will be serving fresh seafood to close out the year. New Year’s Eve and Day specials include oysters casino with Spanish chorizo foam, smoked salmon, and Kristal Caviar Magdalenas; and uni alfredo, as well as the option to add white truffle to any dish. Reservations are available.

Atlántico. – Brian Samuels Photography

Atlántico

Chef Michael Serpa’s Spanish restaurant Atlántico is offering a multi-course, family-style menu on New Year’s Eve, along with the regular menu. For $75 per guest, dishes include warm citrus-marinated olives, pan con tomate, Galician octopus with piquillo jam and white asparagus salad, Bang’s Island mussels with carrot + almond romesco, Maine halibut, braised lamb shoulder, patatas bravas, and more. There are even optional add-ons of caviar and oysters. Reservations are available.

The Banks Fish House

Here’s where to go for a complimentary bump of caviar served with every glass of Champagne. The Banks Fish House is planning celebratory specials to add to the New Year’s Eve offerings — some of which will be served from a roving caviar and champagne cart. Book a later reservation to be in the house for a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

Bistro du Midi

There are a couple ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Bistro du Midi. First up: Beginning at 4 p.m., order up a festive, $50 special in the bar and bistro: A glass of Champagne plus a plate of hors d’oeuvres, featuring caviar, oysters, and wagyu beef. Beginning at 5 p.m., settle in for a five-course prix-fixe dinner ($150) featuring dishes such as fluke crudo with black truffle gougères; Ibérico de Bellota jamon with arugula, confit tomato, and grilled country bread; butter-poached lobster with tomato tortellini; Crescent Farms duck breast with lentilles du puy; and vanilla bean crème brûlée. Add-ons, including a wine pairing, are also available. Reservations are encouraged.

Bully Boy Distillers

Treat yourself to a New Year’s Eve cocktail with a ticket to the party at Boston’s first distillery. Bully Boy Distillers is dressed up for the holidays, so you should, too — think “disco” vibes with sequins, groovy outfits, and platforms. The $40 ticket guarantees you entry after 8 p.m., a welcome cocktail upon arrival, a midnight toast, and late-night pizza.

Committee

Fixed-price menus and parties with cover charges certainly have their place on New Year’s Eve, but that place is not Committee. The Seaport ouzeri (that’s Greek for cocktail bar) is hosting a party with DJ Ryan Brown, who’ll be spinning tunes with no cover. Dining reservations are encouraged and walk-ins are welcome.

Cósmica

South End Cali-Mex restaurant Cósmica is open from brunch on through dinner, complete with New Year’s Fiesta Suprema beginning at 9 p.m. Make a reservation for dining: an a la carte menu is available between 4:30 and 8 p.m., followed by a festive four-course option during the party. Live mariachi and amped music by DJ Hernan take us into the night. Tickets for the party (no dining included) at $50 and available.

Grill 23 holiday decor. – Photo provided

Grill 23 & Bar

Even an average weeknight is special at Grill 23 & Bar, with its classic steakhouse menu and classy holiday décor. New Year’s Eve is no different — except that there will be a live band, Sweetbeats, starting at 10 p.m. and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are available.

Haley.Henry Wine Bar

This one’s for anybody who did a Sopranos rewatch in 2022. Downtown Crossing wine bar Haley.Henry is hosting NYE-themed Bada Bing, Bada Boom — and there’s red sauce everywhere. Specials include garlic bread, baked oysters, Caesar salad, beef carpaccio, stuffed mushrooms, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parm, and tiramisu. Reservations are available.

Harvest

Throw it back this New Year’s Eve with a 1960s-inspired prix-fixe at Harvest. Stay tuned for menu details — dinner and cocktail specials — but make your reservation now. During the last seating of the evening, a midnight Champagne toast is included.

Juliet

At its new, larger location in Somerville’s Union Square, Juliet continues its tradition of a feast of seven fishes on New Year’s Eve. The five-course menu ($95) promises an ocean of flavor. Reservations are available.

The Lexington

Chef Will Gilson and his team at The Lexington are hosting a New Year’s Party in East Cambridge. The ticketed event ($85) begins at 9 p.m. and includes appetizers, two drink tickets, plus a Champagne toast. Book on OpenTable.

The Liberty Hotel

One of Boston’s most extravagant New Year’s Eve parties is happening in a former jail. Gilded, a Lavish New Year’s Fête, takes over all three levels of The Liberty Hotel’s main rotunda, featuring a Boston DJ set up on every floor, two dance floors, and aerial performances by The Boston Circus Guild. A light dinner buffet will also be served between 8-10 p.m. Ticket options start at $105 and include general admission, table service with or without dinner, and overnight room packages.

Little Whale Oyster Bar

Celebrate Little Whale Oyster Bar’s first-ever New Year’s Eve at the Newbury Street seafood bistro. Along with the regular menu, there’s a $95, three-course prix-fixe option of hamachi crudo, dayboat scallops, and halibut with Maine lobster salad. Reservations are available.

Trays of oysters and mignonette with a glass of champagne at Oak Long Bar. – Photo courtesy of Oak Long Bar + Kitchen

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

Among the a la carte specials available until 10 p.m. on NYE at Oak Long Bar + Kitchen are a package of oysters, caviar, and Veuve mignonette, as well as a decadent surf-and-turf of wagyu and lobster thermidor. The Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel restaurant’s regular menu is also available, along with seasonal cocktail specials like the Frostbite Martini with peppermint and coconut, and a Winter Sour with Maker’s Mark Bourbon.

Puritan & Co.

Feast on the likes of pesto arancini with black garlic and crispy mortadella; celeriac veloute with fried chestnuts and truffle; seared scallops with sweet potato cassoulet; and more at Puritan & Co. Chef Will Gilson’s Inman Square restaurant is serving up an $85 prix-fixe on New Year’s Eve with four courses plus optional beverage pairings. Reservations are available.

Rebel’s Guild

The Revere Hotel’s onsite restaurant is celebrating with a special a la carte menu from 4-11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Look forward to dishes at Rebel’s Guild including wheat berry and winter harvest salad, lobster agnolotti, grilled bavette steak, and tiramisu. The hotel itself, meanwhile, is hosting a Shimmer and Shine Ball beginning at 9 p.m. . The 21+ event features a DJ, party favors, photo opps, and more. Formal (and shimmery!) attire encouraged. Tickets will start at $55.

Red 8 barbecue platter. – Photo by Barbara Kraft

Red 8

Head across the harbor to the Encore Boston Harbor casino to ring in the new year, where there are plenty of dining options. Cantonese-fusion restaurant Red 8 is planning a prix-fixe menu with a dim sum sampler, soup, choice of entree, and dessert for $120 per person. Options will include steamed pork and black truffle-cabbage bun, stir-fried Szechuan lamb, and a calamansi yuzu tart. Reservations are available.

Row 34

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time for Champagne and caviar at cost, that is. It’s an annual tradition at Row 34 — with locations in Fort Point, Burlington, and Portsmouth, N.H. — where chef-owner Jeremy Sewall pairs Osetra Caviar and Krug Grande Cuvee at wholesale prices. The vibe is festive and casual around the bar. Reservations are also available for dinner specials such as potato latkes with caviar and salmon pastrami and more.

Select Oyster Bar

Along with a three-course prix-fixe menu at Select Oyster Bar, a selection of special cellar wines will be available by the glass for one night only on New Year’s Eve. Ask sommelier-chef Michael Serpa for the right pairing for bluefin tuna crudo, Maine lobster strozzapreti, and halibut with sturgeon caviar and creamy leek and artichoke ragoût. Reservations are available.

Summer Shack (Cambridge)

Don’t think you’ll make it to midnight? The Alewife location of chef Jasper White’s Summer Shack is hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party “Around the World.” A celebratory balloon will drop in the restaurant every hour from 5 until 10 p.m.

Terra. – Photo courtesy of Terra

Terra

Say “arrivederci” to 2022 at Terra, the third-floor oasis of Eataly Boston. Seating times at 5 or 7 p.m. offer a four-course menu featuring Island Creek Oysters, Urbani truffles, and much more. Live music from DJ Tumi will set the scene, along with Terra’s signature wood-burning grill in the center of the restaurant. A VIP time slot at 9:30 p.m. also includes the addition of expert-selected wine pairings, an exclusive raw bar, a dessert bar, and a midnight toast with a glass of Italian bubbles. Tickets are $105 or $175.

Time Out Market

Keep it casual at Fenway food hall Time Out Market’s Kicks & Confetti Ball. This sneaker-themed event kicks (get it?) off at 9 p.m. with JAM’N 94.5’s DJ El Sid. Get your fortune read by a tarot card reader, hop in the photo booth, and enjoy a taste of the market with a $40 food card included in the ticket cost. Tickets are $95 and also include a champagne toast at midnight.

